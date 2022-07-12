ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Di Marzio Confirms Chelsea Want Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly Due to How Expensive Matthijs de Ligt & Milan Skriniar Are

Di Marzio has confirmed that Chelsea are indeed trying to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

So far this window it seems like Chelsea have been linked to every decent centre-back playing football.

The most concrete links have been for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, who looks set to join PSG, Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, who is close to joining Bayern Munich & Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who wants to play for Barcelona.

Despite missing out on all these players, it looks like Todd Boehly could secure the services of Napoli's best centre-back for £30m this summer transfer window.

Speaking to Wett Freunde, the very reliable Italian journalist Di Marzio said that the Blues are after Koulibaly due to the price of other defenders.

“Chelsea want him because Skriniar and De Ligt come at a heavy price. Koulibaly is also not the youngest anymore, but he is an incredible leader in defence and he is one of the defenders who can leave in the next few days.

"Of all those players like Skriniar and De Ligt, Koulibaly has the lower price because he only has one year left on his contract.

“But it is the most difficult club because finding an agreement with [Aurelio] De Laurentiis could take weeks.

"Even though Koulibaly has one year left on his contract, finding an agreement with De Laurentiis is very, very difficult.”

