The cost of producing Bitcoin has gone negative as it dropped from about $24,000 at the start of June to around $13,000 now, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Bloomberg reported, citing a note from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, that the drop in the production cost estimate is almost entirely due to a decline in electricity use.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO