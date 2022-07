New York City is not lacking in problems: rising crime levels coupled with record-high retirements and resignations from its police force, skyrocketing housing costs, retailers struggling to pay hefty rents, a crumbling infrastructure and Lea Michele coming to Broadway in September to star in “Funny Girl” – okay, that last one isn’t quite in league with the other issues, but you get the idea.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO