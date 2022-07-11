Truly a Rare Gem in South Philly

Just because you're not jetting off to the Mediterranean or even headed down the shore doesn't mean you can't trick your stomach with beach classics. Listen, I get it. There are countless reasons why you might not be traveling the way you want to this summer: gas prices, COVID variants, airports full of people waiting on cancelled flights, employers imploring you to “do” “your” “job.” But just because you’re not jetting off to the Mediterranean, or even headed down the Shore doesn’t mean you can’t trick your stomach into thinking you’re on a beach enjoying classic seafood and cold snacks. That’s where I come in. These are the treats I’m seeking out on the hottest days of the summer when I wish I were anywhere but in the city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO