The City of San Marcos Public Works Department will begin a thorough cleaning of the Woodland Park Pond on July 11. The work is expected to be complete by mid-August. The process includes: Draining water from the pond; safely securing and relocating wildlife that utilize the pond by the City’s Ranger staff and local animal preservation societies; removal of sediment that has accumulated in the pond; cleaning and repairing pond features and refilling the pond with a focus on re-establishing the wildlife habitat.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO