Bakersfield, CA

Closure on Grapevine Road ramps

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on and off-ramps of the northbound I5 at Grapevine Road will be closed for six hours, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

The page says, the ramp closure started at 9:24 p.m. on Monday due to an SIG alert.

