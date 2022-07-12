ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics-Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 ban: IOC's Reedie

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsslL_0gcSau8700

July 12 (Reuters) - Athletes from Russia and Belarus may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Craig Reedie said.

The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove the two countries' athletes from competition. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"A decision is going to have to be taken on what happens to each of these two countries, and my guess is that the general feeling would be that they should not qualify," former IOC vice-president Reedie told British media.

"Most people are struggling with how we could achieve some degree of representation, but at the moment, there is no clear way to do it. Therefore, you maintain the status quo."

Athletes will miss qualification events for Paris as a result of the measures, and IOC President Thomas Bach said in May that Russia's participation was unclear. read more

It has, however, not sanctioned or banned Russian members who sit on the IOC from taking part in Olympic meetings and has also not sanctioned the Russian Olympic Committee.

Of the sports on the Olympic programme, only cycling, tennis and judo have allowed Russians and Belarusians to continue to compete but Reedie said he doubted even athletes from those sports would be permitted to participate in qualifying events.

Reedie, former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said it would be unrealistic to allow athletes to enter qualifying competitions once they have begun.

"It's quite difficult halfway through to say, 'All of you who have now qualified we've changed the rules'," Reedie said.

"So there's a real issue for the federations, who have a clear instruction which they've agreed to that they won't invite Russians and Belarusians to take part in events.

"On the face of it, it's unlikely that anybody would qualify other than those three sports which don't do it that way. And will they be able to qualify (from those three sports)? I'm not sure."

A Russian doping scandal, involving revelations of a state-backed system across many sports, following the Sochi 2014 Olympics led to Russian athletes competing as neutrals at the Games as part of IOC sanctions.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Olympics#Belarus#British#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
CNBC

A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime

A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
CNBC

British man dies in detention in Russian separatist territory; 45 countries pledge to punish Russian war crimes

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Rescuers are still working to find bodies in the wreckage of a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia that has so far killed 23 people and injured at least 110. Investigators have asked family members of those missing to submit DNA samples to aid with identification, according to Ukraine's ministry of internal affairs.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Fearing military constraint, China warns Japan against constitutional changes

Alarmed by Japan's move to shed constitutional prohibitions on the use of military force, China is upping its threats against Tokyo. In a Tuesday editorial, Beijing's Global Times warned that Japan's scrapping of its pacifist constitution would lead it into an "abyss." The newspaper accused the United States of pressuring Tokyo to become "a geopolitical thug." Also on Tuesday, China reacted angrily to the attendance of Taiwan's vice president at the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has been deeply alarmed by its improving relationship with Japan, the U.S., and certain European powers.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Forces Have Destroyed Russian Artillery Battery in Kherson

A Russian artillery battery has been destroyed by defending troops, according to images shared by Ukraine. The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on July 10 that the attack took place in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast. The footage shows a line of hidden Russian military equipment...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

493K+
Followers
343K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy