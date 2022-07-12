ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nani joins Melbourne Victory in Australia’s A-League

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
FILE - Portuguese Nani takes part in a Portugal national soccer team training session at the National Stadium in Oeiras, near Lisbon on June 5, 2015. Former Manchester United winger Nani has signed a two-season deal to join Melbourne Victory in Australia’s A-League. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former Manchester United winger Nani has signed a two-season deal to join Melbourne Victory in Australia’s A-League.

Nani won four Premier League titles and the Champions League title during his eight seasons at Manchester United and also played 112 times for Portugal, winning the 2016 European Championship along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Victory announced the deal on Tuesday, recruiting Nani as the club’s marquee player.

“From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne ... rival the atmosphere in Europe and I’m looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt,” Nani said in a statement.

He is joining the A-League from the Italian Serie B club Venezia, where he played 10 games after leaving Major League Soccer’s Orlando on a free transfer last November.

Victory coach Tony Popovic said Nani would be “an incredible asset for Melbourne Victory and the entire A-League.”

“He has enjoyed an incredibly successful career at both club level and international level,” Popovic said. “We believe his quality and experience will be key in achieving our ambitions this season.”

The 35-year-old Portuguese star has played for Sporting Lisbon (2005-07, 2014-15, 2018-19), Manchester United (2007-15), Fenerbahçe (2015-16), Valencia (2016-18) and Lazio (2017-18).

