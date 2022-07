The MacBook Air M2 is a portable powerhouse that brings a new design, improved webcam and over 14 hours of battery life at a somewhat steep price. The latest chapter in the MacBook Air’s (starting at $1,199, reviewed at $1,899) saga is compelling to say the least. The laptop eschews the wedge design of old for a look that puts it squarely in MacBook Pro territory. But staying true to its name, the Air is 20% smaller than its predecessor in terms of volume. You even get some snazzy new colors to choose from this time around. Apple’s also added a few other new goodies such as a 1080p webcam, a new speaker setup and a bigger display.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO