Rise in COVID cases pushing people to mask up in public spaces

Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area. Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO