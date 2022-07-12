ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Rise in COVID cases pushing people to mask up in public spaces

By Sidney Spencer
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 9, the CDC released an updated COVID-19 data tracker showing the COVID-19 community levels in every county across the country. According to the map, Vanderburgh County, Gibson County, Warrick County and Knox County are at high...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 3

Tonia Johnson
3d ago

Covid-19 is back again right before election again. This is the way democrats think that it will keep alot of people from voting 🗳.

Reply
4
Related
wevv.com

Millions in additional funding headed to groups still providing assistance to tornado victims in western Kentucky

Additional funding is coming to western Kentucky residents directly affected by the December 2021 tornadoes. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced an additional $12 million dollars from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado relief fund. The funds will go toward assisting in specific unmet needs. Eleven local long term recovery groups are...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

COVID cases on the rise across the Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — More and more counties across the Tri-State reporting an increase in positive COVID-19 cases with one county now in the red zone. The Green River District Health Department says they have seen a significant increase in positive cases over the last five weeks. “I think we’re...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vanderburgh County, IN
Coronavirus
Gibson County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Health
Vanderburgh County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
Warrick County, IN
Government
Warrick County, IN
Coronavirus
County
Gibson County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Knox County, IN
Government
County
Warrick County, IN
Gibson County, IN
Coronavirus
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
County
Knox County, IN
Knox County, IN
Coronavirus
Gibson County, IN
Government
Knox County, IN
Health
wfft.com

Indiana reinstates abortion restrictions, hundreds of Hoosiers protest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne protestors are outraged that Indiana is piling more restrictions on what they say is their human right. “A lot of people who are for the overturn, I don’t think entirely understand what it means because it’s an umbrella law and that covers medical privacy,” protestor Tiffany Goller said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wevv.com

Local inmates help foster homeless dogs

In Owensboro, there's an amazing program that pairs inmates with humane society intakes. Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky, also known as SPARkys, and the Daviess County Detention Center have been working together since 2009 to help foster dogs that might have been euthanized without this program. “We’ve probably sent...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville and Newburgh Schnucks Updated Policy Requires Team Members and Vendors to Wear Masks

Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area. Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Detention Center Helps Raise Homeless Pups

The Daviess County Detention Center has helped foster more than 300 dogs over the past 10+ years in combination with with SPARKys. In Owensboro, there's a program that pairs inmates with humane society intakes.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid 19
WEHT/WTVW

ISP respond to possible threats in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are involved in an investigation regarding possible threats made in Washington, Indiana on Thursday. State Police confirmed reports of an individual making threats towards the Perdue processing plant in Washington. Law enforcement are in the area and actively investigating. Eyewitness News...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,077 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data. The data, collected through Tuesday, was delayed from Wednesday after a technical problem with the department’s coronavirus dashboards. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year,...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

New spay/neuter clinic opens at Daviess County Animal Shelter

Officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, celebrated the opening of a new spay/neuter clinic on Thursday morning. Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court gathered at the Daviess County Animal Care & Control location at 2620 KY Highway 81 on Thursday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the new spay/neuter clinic, which is a 1,900 square-foot addition to the existing animal shelter.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper women’s recovery home expected to open this fall

Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wevv.com

Streetlight outage resolved in Evansville neighborhood

It's been two weeks since Frederick Cook reached out to 44News and expressed his concerns about the streetlight outage in his neighborhood, a safety hazard he wanted addressed. "Light out in the area, that's an opportunity to break in a car and steal a gun and do a drive by...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
INDIANA STATE
foxlexington.com

Fayette, surrounding counties see an increase in COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in central Kentucky. A new COVID variant is causing concerns in Kentucky and some counties are even back in red as cases continue to rise. “We have seen those numbers pick up again, nowhere close to where we...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

USPS blames staffing shortage for mail delays affecting residents in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy