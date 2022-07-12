COVID-19: Manhattan, KS Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Manhattan, KS metro area consists of Riley County, Geary County, and Pottawatomie County. As of July 10, there were 22,412.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Manhattan residents, the 50th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Manhattan metro area, Geary County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 28,211.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Geary County, the most of any county in Manhattan, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Riley County, there were 18,879.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Manhattan.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Manhattan metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Manhattan, KS metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 48620 Wichita, KS 637,690 185,735 29,126.2 N/A N/A 45820 Topeka, KS 232,778 65,995 28,351.0 N/A N/A 29940 Lawrence, KS 120,290 29,384 24,427.6 N/A N/A 31740 Manhattan, KS 132,928 29,793 22,412.9 N/A N/A

