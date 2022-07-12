COVID-19: How Cases in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lynchburg, VA metro area consists of the city of Lynchburg, Bedford County, Campbell County, and two other counties. As of July 10, there were 24,914.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lynchburg residents, 7.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lynchburg metro area, Appomattox County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 26,160.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Appomattox County, the most of any county in Lynchburg, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Bedford County, there were 23,382.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Lynchburg.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lynchburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lynchburg, VA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 32,756 26,926.2 401 329.6 49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 35,189 25,569.5 407 295.7 31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 65,189 24,914.4 888 339.4 40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 73,410 23,453.0 1,087 347.3 40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 294,094 23,165.6 3,414 268.9 13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 38,197 22,901.9 401 240.4 25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 29,371 21,991.4 400 299.5 47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 380,324 21,588.1 3,983 226.1 16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 44,175 20,504.1 394 182.9

