COVID-19: How Cases in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Montgomery, AL metro area consists of Montgomery County, Elmore County, Autauga County, and one other county. As of July 10, there were 27,637.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Montgomery residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Montgomery metro area, Elmore County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 30,384.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Elmore County, the most of any county in Montgomery, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Montgomery County, there were 26,054.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Montgomery.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Montgomery metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Montgomery, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 45,688 30,004.4 679 445.9 13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 322,058 29,673.7 3,824 352.3 11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 33,466 29,197.9 633 552.3 22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 42,360 28,752.4 662 449.3 46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 71,975 28,711.8 1,054 420.5 23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 29,436 28,648.7 653 635.5 33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 121,547 28,223.8 1,725 400.6 19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 59,454 27,935.0 683 320.9 33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 103,238 27,637.4 1,602 428.9 26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 122,409 26,785.2 1,278 279.6 20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 38,670 26,084.0 751 506.6 12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 39,633 24,593.6 342 212.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .