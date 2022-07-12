COVID-19: How Cases in the Midland, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Midland, MI metro area consists of just Midland County. As of July 10, there were 24,610.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Midland residents, 8.8% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Midland metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Midland, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 41,429 27,669.7 483 322.6 40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 53,027 27,644.0 967 504.1 13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 28,668 27,537.8 600 576.3 24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 291,941 27,479.6 2,767 260.5 12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 36,518 27,209.2 589 438.9 27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 42,422 26,741.7 571 359.9 22420 Flint, MI 407,875 109,056 26,737.6 1,784 437.4 19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,137,512 26,344.4 17,874 414.0 29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 142,376 26,039.4 1,649 301.6 11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 91,013 24,799.2 533 145.2 28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 64,857 24,684.4 690 262.6 33220 Midland, MI 83,355 20,514 24,610.4 232 278.3 34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 42,319 24,419.9 644 371.6 35660 Niles, MI 154,133 36,931 23,960.5 575 373.1

