Bloomington, MN

COVID-19: How Cases in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0gcSY16V00 The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area consists of Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, and 12 other counties. As of July 10, there were 27,737.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Minneapolis residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, St. Croix County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 30,330.7 cases per 100,000 residents in St. Croix County, the most of any county in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Le Sueur County, there were 23,907.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents
41060 St. Cloud, MN 198,581 68,919 34,705.7 555 279.5
40340 Rochester, MN 217,964 63,693 29,221.8 259 118.8
33460 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 3,573,609 991,225 27,737.4 7,629 213.5
31860 Mankato, MN 100,749 27,786 27,579.4 173 171.7
20260 Duluth, MN-WI 289,247 76,969 26,610.1 759 262.4

