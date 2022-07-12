ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Won’t Be Intimidated’: Fair Oaks Homeowners Find Anti-Semitic Items In Driveways

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Some Fair Oaks homeowners woke up Monday to hateful messages. Anti-semitic flyers and bags of beans were left in several driveways.

CBS13 obtained photos showing what was placed at least five homes.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it believes the items were left overnight or in the early morning hours of Monday. One homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified, said he refuses to live in fear.

“I won’t be intimidated,” he said. “I know the community here won’t be intimidated and that we won’t allow hate to run our lives and we won’t change our lives because people hate.”

No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

