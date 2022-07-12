COVID-19: How Cases in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. As of July 10, there were 30,445.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 New York residents, 12.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, Richmond County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 39,120.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Pike County, there were 20,213.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in New York-Newark-Jersey City.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in June 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,874,309 30,445.9 79,249 410.7 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 194,714 28,896.2 1,845 273.8 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 23,469 27,644.7 238 280.3 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 63,297 26,169.4 619 255.9 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 170,166 26,082.4 1,422 218.0 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 75,994 26,023.9 1,015 347.6 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 291,541 25,796.1 3,296 291.6 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 29,491 23,425.6 251 199.4 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 200,461 22,760.6 1,519 172.5 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 238,418 22,222.3 2,301 214.5 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 22,735 22,149.8 89 86.7 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 36,104 20,207.7 375 209.9 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 22,567 19,998.8 142 125.8

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.