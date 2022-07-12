This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 584,789 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,370 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,315 confirmed infections in Trousdale County, or 45,075 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 481 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Trousdale County, TN 45,075 4,315 481 46 2 Macon County, TN 37,208 8,739 622 146 3 Maury County, TN 33,787 30,333 393 353 4 Wilson County, TN 33,169 44,003 375 497 5 Rutherford County, TN 32,772 100,652 298 916 6 Smith County, TN 32,686 6,360 447 87 7 Robertson County, TN 32,239 22,356 447 310 8 Dickson County, TN 31,844 16,555 473 246 9 Cannon County, TN 31,382 4,386 487 68 10 Sumner County, TN 31,160 55,924 412 739 11 Williamson County, TN 30,390 66,447 190 415 12 Davidson County, TN 30,146 206,206 250 1,707 13 Hickman County, TN 28,831 7,115 450 111 14 Cheatham County, TN 28,546 11,398 313 125

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .