This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 584,789 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,370 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Trousdale County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,315 confirmed infections in Trousdale County, or 45,075 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Trousdale County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Nashville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 481 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Trousdale County, compared to 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Trousdale County, TN
|45,075
|4,315
|481
|46
|2
|Macon County, TN
|37,208
|8,739
|622
|146
|3
|Maury County, TN
|33,787
|30,333
|393
|353
|4
|Wilson County, TN
|33,169
|44,003
|375
|497
|5
|Rutherford County, TN
|32,772
|100,652
|298
|916
|6
|Smith County, TN
|32,686
|6,360
|447
|87
|7
|Robertson County, TN
|32,239
|22,356
|447
|310
|8
|Dickson County, TN
|31,844
|16,555
|473
|246
|9
|Cannon County, TN
|31,382
|4,386
|487
|68
|10
|Sumner County, TN
|31,160
|55,924
|412
|739
|11
|Williamson County, TN
|30,390
|66,447
|190
|415
|12
|Davidson County, TN
|30,146
|206,206
|250
|1,707
|13
|Hickman County, TN
|28,831
|7,115
|450
|111
|14
|Cheatham County, TN
|28,546
|11,398
|313
|125
