COVID-19: Napa, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Napa, CA metro area consists of just Napa County. As of July 10, there were 22,186.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Napa residents, the 45th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Napa metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.1% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Napa, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 71,092 39,342.3 944 522.4 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 58,376 38,738.9 449 298.0 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 144,335 31,248.2 1,500 324.7 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 46,760 30,083.7 372 239.3 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 254,942 28,721.3 2,353 265.1 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,796,245 28,651.7 39,241 296.2 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,302,586 28,562.5 14,375 315.2 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 76,227 28,088.5 832 306.6 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 275,787 28,012.3 2,786 283.0 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 901,334 27,180.8 5,349 161.3 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 145,589 26,802.4 1,682 309.6 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 193,600 26,070.5 2,256 303.8 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 43,226 25,063.1 352 204.1 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 103,986 23,992.5 744 171.7 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 202,703 23,924.4 1,517 179.0 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 101,904 23,064.1 455 103.0 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 101,547 22,828.3 702 157.8 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 64,221 22,760.1 496 175.8 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 30,978 22,186.9 145 103.9 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 508,128 21,940.1 4,278 184.7 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 38,975 21,748.0 570 318.1 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 59,108 21,575.3 267 97.5 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 417,469 21,001.1 2,458 123.7 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 102,356 20,480.5 495 99.0 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 946,485 20,132.3 5,182 110.2 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 43,690 19,347.5 436 193.1

