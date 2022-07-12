This Is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 45,148 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,983 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Elizabethtown-Fort Knox is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,124 confirmed infections in Hardin County, or 32,494 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Elizabethtown area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 413 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 389 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Hardin County, KY 32,494 35,124 413 446 2 Larue County, KY 27,826 3,939 523 74 3 Meade County, KY 21,482 6,085 233 66

