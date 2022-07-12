This Is the Parish in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 350,623 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,747 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across New Orleans-Metairie , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, St. Tammany Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 77,964 confirmed infections in St. Tammany Parish, or 30,927 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Tammany Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Orleans area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 341 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Tammany Parish, compared to 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Orleans-Metairie metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 St. Tammany Parish, LA 30,927 77,964 341 859 2 Plaquemines Parish, LA 29,568 6,911 197 46 3 St. James Parish, LA 29,419 6,283 356 76 4 Jefferson Parish, LA 28,310 123,232 311 1,354 5 St. Charles Parish, LA 28,213 14,875 273 144 6 St. Bernard Parish, LA 26,793 12,243 245 112 7 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 26,039 11,313 426 185 8 Orleans Parish, LA 25,100 97,802 290 1,131

