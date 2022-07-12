COVID-19: How Cases in the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC metro area consists of Horry County and Brunswick County. As of July 10, there were 29,549.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Myrtle Beach residents, 9.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach metro area, Horry County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 31,217.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Horry County, the most of any county in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Brunswick County, there were 25,347.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach metro area, unemployment peaked at 22.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 24860 Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 307,091 34,275.8 3,961 442.1 17900 Columbia, SC 824,278 271,194 32,900.8 2,358 286.1 43900 Spartanburg, SC 307,617 98,905 32,152.0 1,553 504.8 22500 Florence, SC 205,502 63,717 31,005.5 953 463.7 16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 236,762 30,569.3 1,916 247.4 34820 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 137,107 29,549.8 1,511 325.7 44940 Sumter, SC 140,714 39,484 28,059.8 563 400.1 25940 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 52,308 24,357.4 477 222.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .