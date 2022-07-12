ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

This Is the County in the Rochester, MN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gcSXVI100 There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 63,693 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,483 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Olmsted County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 46,451 confirmed infections in Olmsted County, or 30,347 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Olmsted County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 127 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Olmsted County, compared to 120 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Olmsted County, MN 30,347 46,451 127 194
2 Dodge County, MN 29,706 6,114 107 22
3 Wabasha County, MN 28,019 6,024 88 19
4 Fillmore County, MN 24,435 5,104 115 24

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,654 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 215 fatalities […]
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 13,502 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 281 fatalities […]
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Health
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,652 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 314 fatalities for […]
MADISON COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 4,138 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 326 fatalities […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Mn Metro Area#Dea
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,278 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 187 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,721 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 154 fatalities for […]
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 2,206 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 300 fatalities for every […]
PERRY COUNTY, AR
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which covers all the District of Columbia, and parts of Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia, a total of 11,165 deaths have been attributed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 87,176,676 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 — and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, […]
CECIL COUNTY, MD
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

123K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy