This Is the County in the Rochester, MN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 63,693 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,483 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Olmsted County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 46,451 confirmed infections in Olmsted County, or 30,347 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Olmsted County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Rochester area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 127 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Olmsted County, compared to 120 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.
These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Olmsted County, MN
|30,347
|46,451
|127
|194
|2
|Dodge County, MN
|29,706
|6,114
|107
|22
|3
|Wabasha County, MN
|28,019
|6,024
|88
|19
|4
|Fillmore County, MN
|24,435
|5,104
|115
|24
