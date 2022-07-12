ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gcSXUPI00 There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 48,405 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,963 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Charlottesville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Buckingham County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,230 confirmed infections in Buckingham County, or 24,877 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Buckingham County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charlottesville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 341 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Buckingham County, compared to 196 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Buckingham County, VA 24,877 4,230 341 58
2 Charlottesville City, VA 22,476 10,573 164 77
3 Greene County, VA 22,385 4,345 319 62
4 Fluvanna County, VA 21,798 5,729 179 47
5 Albemarle County, VA 19,515 20,755 162 172
6 Nelson County, VA 18,721 2,773 243 36

24/7 Wall St.

