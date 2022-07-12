ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gcSXTWZ00 There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 40,933 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,449 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Radford has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,335 confirmed infections in the city of Radford, or 30,261 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Radford have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Blacksburg area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 301 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Radford, compared to 247 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Radford City, VA 30,261 5,335 301 53
2 Giles County, VA 25,633 4,310 297 50
3 Pulaski County, VA 22,811 7,809 412 141
4 Montgomery County, VA 21,167 20,743 160 157
5 Floyd County, VA 17,465 2,736 313 49

