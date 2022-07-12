ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

This Is the County in the Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gcSXSdq00 There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Killeen-Temple metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 94,790 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,628 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Killeen-Temple has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Killeen metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lampasas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,737 confirmed infections in Lampasas County, or 27,796 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lampasas County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Killeen area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 446 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lampasas County, compared to 278 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Killeen-Temple metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lampasas County, TX 27,796 5,737 446 92
2 Coryell County, TX 24,218 18,258 284 214
3 Bell County, TX 20,686 70,795 267 913

Comments / 0

 

