This Is the County in the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Lynchburg metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 65,189 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,008 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Lynchburg has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Lynchburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Appomattox County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,109 confirmed infections in Appomattox County, or 26,379 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Appomattox County than they are across all of the Lynchburg area, however. There have been a total of 340 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Appomattox County, in line with 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lynchburg metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Appomattox County, VA 26,379 4,109 340 53 2 Lynchburg City, VA 26,152 20,956 346 277 3 Campbell County, VA 25,314 13,966 399 220 4 Amherst County, VA 24,566 7,832 285 91 5 Bedford County, VA 23,523 18,326 317 247

