ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

This Is the County in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gcSXQsO00 There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 39,227 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,135 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Valdosta , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lowndes County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 32,399 confirmed infections in Lowndes County, or 28,276 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lowndes County than they are across all of the Valdosta area, however. There have been a total of 345 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lowndes County, in line with 360 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Valdosta metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lowndes County, GA 28,276 32,399 345 395
2 Echols County, GA 23,786 950 300 12
3 Lanier County, GA 22,699 2,353 251 26
4 Brooks County, GA 22,564 3,525 557 87

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Lowndes County, GA
Government
Valdosta, GA
Government
Valdosta, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Lowndes County, GA
Health
Valdosta, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Valdosta, GA
Lowndes County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Ga Metro Area
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

123K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy