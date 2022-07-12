This Is the County in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 87,176,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 66,123 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,488 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 26,646 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Columbus has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Chattahoochee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,528 confirmed infections in Chattahoochee County, or 69,917 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Chattahoochee County than they are across all of the Columbus area, however. There have been a total of 204 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Chattahoochee County, compared to 366 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 10, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Chattahoochee County, GA 69,917 7,528 204 22 2 Muscogee County, GA 20,366 40,053 428 841 3 Harris County, GA 18,779 6,308 348 117 4 Marion County, GA 18,399 1,561 601 51 5 Russell County, AL 18,334 10,673 165 96

