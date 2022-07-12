Magic excel defensively, shift to evaluating free agents at summer league

The Orlando Magic sat down No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero for the remainder of summer league play in Las Vegas to give more players on their roster an opportunity starting with Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Magic lost to the Thunder 84-81 after missing two 3-point shots to tie and send the game into overtime.

Along with Banchero, the Magic held out third-year players R.J. Hampton and Admiral Schofield. It’s typical for a more experienced player or a high draft pick to eventually sit out a game or get reduced playing time while others, mostly free agents hoping to get recognized and receive training camp invites for September, get to play more.

“We brought a lot of guys to summer league and we want to see everybody get an opportunity,” Magic summer league coach Jesse Mermuys said. “It was time to take a look at some other guys. They’ve earned that.”

The players who probably had the most eyes on them were center Emanuel Terry and forward Justin James. Terry had a game-high 14 rebounds and scored 10 points while James went 6-for-9 on field-goal attempts and scored a team-high 16 points. The pair played for a combined total of 45 minutes.

“We’re getting great heat on the basketball,” Mermuys said. “The physicality has been high level. I’m really proud of the team’s effort defensively.”

No. 32 pick Caleb Houstan played a rough 30 minutes, going 2-for-10 on field-goal attempts (including 0-for-6 from 3), and scored 4 points.

The Magic’s next game will be Thursday against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV. They’ll have a fifth game that’s TBD before the event concludes Sunday.

The Magic have 16 players signed to standard contracts which is one more than what’s allowed once the regular season starts. NBA teams can have as many as 20.

This means the players who’ll be showcased to end summer league by Orlando are auditioning for other NBA teams for camp invites, the G League or overseas possibilities.