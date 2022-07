Not even Apple's handy AirTag can escape the price cuts of Amazon Prime Day, with the tracker seeing a 5% discount, a pack of four now $14 off, and plenty more!. Right now, you can grab the AirTag for $27 (opens in new tab), a four-pack for $84 (opens in new tab), and even a fancy Leather Key Ring case for $19 (opens in new tab) — that's down from a pricey $35. It isn't every day we see Apple's tracker get these price cuts, no matter how small they are. If you fancy keeping tabs on your items, don't miss out on this bundle of deals.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO