ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Handbag rentals, resales: A look inside the growing trend in Southern Nevada

By Sasha Loftis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clFll_0gcSVk5600

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a growing trend in Southern Nevada and around the country; renting high-end designer handbags instead of buying them.

8 News Now looked into whether monthly subscriptions, trade-ins, or resale options are worth it when it comes to high-end fashion.

Jennifer Inaba rents designer handbags, finding the appeal and loves the luxury of designer bags.

“I just think it’s fun,” Jennifer Inaba a Las Vegas local rents designer handbags. ”It’s just really nice to have that flexibility without the commitment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6hhz_0gcSVk5600
Handbag rentals are becoming a growing trend across the country (KLAS)

She appears to own a lot of designer bags, but Inaba rents most of her purses and accessories.

“People think why would I spend $100 to rent something when I could spend $1000 to buy it? Well, you are still saving 900 dollars,” Inaba added.

She is one of many, who’s jumped on the fashion trend, using sites like ‘Rent the Runway’ or ‘ Bag, Borrow or Steal.’

Clients pay a small fee for high-end brands like Louis Vuitton or Chanel, use them for a short time, then send the item back.

“You have to think of that bigger picture of how many uses am I actually going to get out of this,” Inaba said. “Do I really need it for a one-time occasion and is it going to sit in my closet collecting dust?”

Rentals aren’t the only option for anyone wanting to look great on the cheap.

Michael Mack, owner of ‘Max Pawn,’ told 8 News Now resale bags are a big part of his game.

“We have demand from tourists for events and weddings,” Mack told 8 News Now.

He said customers come in to buy a slightly less expensive brand, like Coach or Kate Spade, keep it for a few months, then trade it in for a higher cost option, and work up from there.

Mack also offers layaway options for his high-end items.

“We have a lot of nurses and doctors and professionals that love layaway,” Mack added.

For example, if a buyer has an interest on a $4,200 purse, the customer can put down 10% of that and then pay it off in 10%.

“Especially with what’s happening in the economy today, gas prices, people are spending an extra sixty bucks a week,” Mack added.

He calls the layaway option solid for anyone who needs to save some cash.

“We have a lot of waste, we have a lot of over consumption so that’s a big part of it for me,” Inaba added. “It’s like having like an online best friend’s closet you can constantly go to and pick things out.

Inaba also believes this kind of reusing and recycling is better for the environment.

“We have a lot of waste,” she said. ‘We have a lot of overconsumption, so that’s a big part of it for me.”

Therefore, she said for anyone on the fence about taking the rental plunge, now could be the time to try one of these bags on for size.

“It’s like having like an online best friends’ closet,” Inaba concluded. ‘You can constantly go to and pick things out.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Galleria at Sunset experiences blackout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Galleria at Sunset, and nearby neighborhoods are experiencing a blackout. According to NV Energy’s website, the mall’s outage was first reported at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. NV Energy’s website says power should be restored around 9:30 p.m. At its peak, a nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Map shows why rent prices in parts of Las Vegas are higher than others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local realtor, Joshua Harris, says he always advises renters to have a game plan to buy, as rent prices will always rise. According to rentcafe.com, some of the most expensive areas to rent in Las Vegas are Summerlin Village, Red Rock, and Centennial Hills. On the other side, least expensive areas include the Downtown area, Northwest area, and the Arts District.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
KDWN

Ranked: 15 Best Barbeque Spots In Las Vegas

Grab your bibs and wet naps because it’s about to get a little messy. When out of towners think of Las Vegas they think of gambling, entertaining shows and hot weather but what they’re forgetting is all of the great eats the city has to offer. Vegas has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

This Is The Best Steak House In Las Vegas

Las Vegas culinary menu has some of the best meats for the richest carnivorous cravings. From fine dining restaurants, established food trucks and local hole-in-the-walls, there are plenty of options to serve your hunger. The entertainment capital of the world serves some of the freshest and finest slices of meat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Las Vegas Is One Of The Top 5 Places To Cheat This Summer

Well, Las Vegas is called Sin City for a reason. . . I guess. According to Ashleymadison.com, the hot summer weather makes people want to step out and hook up more than the other seasons. It’s no secret that Vegas is the land of having the ultimate bachelorette and bachelor parities, which usually is associated with — unfortunately — cheating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mack
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Handbag#Resale#Economy#Chanel
travelweekly.com

A look inside the Circa Resort Las Vegas

The first thing guests encounter when walking into Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is a security guard asking to scan their ID. It's a procedure put in place to ensure that no one under 21 years old enters, a policy that has been consistently enforced since the property opened in 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Apparel
8 News Now

Seven Magic Mountains: Art, graffiti, garbage on display

Seven Magic Mountains appears to have a little less magic these days, now partially covered in graffiti and with trash littering the ground and desert plants surrounding the neon art installation that appears to grow out of the barren Mojave Desert about 15 miles south of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy