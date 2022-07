The hilarious mash-up of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway receives its San Diego Regional Premiere at The Moonlight July 20-August 6. Vista, CA (July, 2022) – Moonlight Stage Productions welcomes audiences to the renaissance for its third musical of its 2022 season when it produces the hilarious Broadway hit “Something Rotten!” at the Moonlight Amphitheatre, July 20 through August 6 at 8 p.m. It is 16th century England where two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, are desperate to write a hit play. But they are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star William Shakespeare. A chance meeting with a soothsayer who foretells that the future of theatre involves simultaneous singing and dancing propels the brothers to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, Nick and Nigel realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self and all that jazz.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO