The Cardinals are on the brink of falling out of the playoff picture. The team is just half a game ahead of the Phillies as of Friday evening prior to St. Louis’s game against Cincinnati. They have yet to snag a series win since the end of June, the latest showdown being the Dodgers series where they couldn’t get a runner past second base during Thursday’s loss.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO