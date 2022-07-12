ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN projects world population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15

By Via AP news wire
The United Nations estimated Monday that the world’s population will reach 8 billion on Nov. 15 and that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

In a report released on World Population Day, the U.N. also said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 for the first time since 1950.

According to the latest U.N. projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and a peak of around 10.4 billion during the 2080s. It is forecast to remain at that level until 2100.

The report says more than half the projected increase in population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

The report, “World Population Prospects 2022,” puts the world's population at 7.942 billion now and forecasts it will reach 8 billion in mid-November.

John Wilmoth, director of the U.N. Population Division, said at a news conference to release the report that the date when the U.N.’s projection line crosses 8 billion is Nov. 15.

But, he noted, “we do not pretend that that’s the actual date … and we think that the uncertainty is at least plus or minus a year.”

Nonetheless, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year,” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant.”

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Guterres said in a statement. “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

The report projects that next year India, with a current population of 1.412 billion, will surpass China, with a current population of 1.426 billion, but Wilmoth said there is more uncertainty about that date than the Earth reaching 8 billion inhabitants on Nov. 15.

Wilmoth said the U.N. moved the date forward from 2027, especially as a result of China’s 2020 census. India had been planning its census in 2021, but he said it was delayed because of the pandemic. The U.N. will reassess its projection after it takes place.

The U.N. projects that in 2050 the United States will remain the third most populous country in the world, behind India and China. Nigeria is projected to be No. 4, followed by Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Congo, Ethiopia and Bangladesh. Russia and Mexico, which are in the top 10 most populous countries in 2022, are projected to lose their ninth and 10th spots in 2050.

“The population of 61 countries or areas are projected to decrease by 1% or more between 2022 and 2050,” the report says.

“In countries with at least half a million population, the largest relative reductions in population size over that period, with losses of 20% or more, are expected to take place in Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia and Ukraine.”

In other highlights, the report said global life expectancy improved almost 9 years from 1990 — to 72.8 years for babies born in 2019 — and is projected to reach 77.2 years in 2050 as death rates continue to decrease. But in 2021, it said, life expectancy in the world’s poorest countries lagged 7 years behind the global average.

As for gender balance, the report says, “Globally, the world counts slightly more men (50.3%) than women (49.7%) in 2022.” “This figure is projected to slowly invert over the course of the century," it says. “By 2050, it is expected that the number of women will equal the number of men.”

The share of working age people between ages 25 and 64 has been increasing in most countries of sub-Saharan Africa, parts of Asia and in Latin America and the Caribbean “thanks to recent reductions in fertility,” the report says.

The U.N. said this “demographic dividend” provides an opportunity for accelerated economic growth for those countries.

In another trend, the report said, “the population above age 65 is growing more rapidly than the population below that age.”

“As a result, the share of global population at age 65 and above is projected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050,” it said.

Wilmoth said high life expectancy and very low levels of fertility and birth rates in European countries, Japan, North America, Australia and New Zealand are driving the tendency toward rapid population aging, and eventually potential population declines.

As a result, over the next few decades, international migration “will be the sole driver of population growth in high-income countries,” the report said.

“By contrast, for the foreseeable future, population increase in low-income and lower-middle-income countries will continue to be driven by an excess of births over deaths,” it said.

The Independent

New rocket systems wreaking havoc on Russia’s army could be game changer for Ukraine

Ukraine hopes highly-precise missile systems supplied by the US – that have killed hundreds of Vladimir Putin’s troops over recent weeks – can help it defeat Russia and regain control of captured parts of the country.In late June, the US sent eight high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) to Ukraine on the condition that it would not use them against targets on Russian soil. Four more units are expected by the end of July.The Himars – more powerful than the M777 Howitzers that Washington sent Ukraine in April – can fire six 227mm GPS-guided missiles at a time...
Newsweek

Energy Crises In Germany and Texas Are Exposing The Folly of Renewable Energy | Opinion

All over the world, consumers are being slammed by soaring energy prices. In Australia, the wholesale cost of electricity jumped by 141 percent in the first three months of 2022. In Britain, residential customers are paying about 43 percent more for their household energy than they were last year, and prices are expected to jump another 65 percent in October. And here in the U.S., we're paying close to $5 a gallon—for the first time in generations. That's thanks in no small part to the Biden administration, which has restricted oil and gas drilling while continually promoting renewable energy. Among the most recent moves: a pledge to deploy 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2030.
Agriculture Online

Wheat plummets at market close | Monday, July 11, 2022

The corn and soybean markets closed higher today, but well off the early highs, while wheat prices were hit hard into the close. The September CBOT wheat had an 86-cent trading range and closed down 35 cents. September corn closed 3 ¾ cents higher today at $6.37. December corn closed...
The Independent

People over 50 to be offered Covid booster jab this autumn

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a Covid-19 booster and flu jab this autumn, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced. This is a change from previous guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommended that those older than 65 be offered the vaccinations.
The Independent

US destroyer patrol inflames South China Sea dispute

The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed past the Paracel Islands and continued thereafter with operations in the South China Sea. The operation “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea,” the 7th Fleet said in a news release. Such operations are considered key to the U.S. Navy maintaining its presence in the Indo-Pacific, where China has grown its presence through a massive ship...
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran, Russia, Turkey considering plan to jointly manufacture automobiles

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Industry officials from Iran, Russia, and Turkey are considering a joint program to design and manufacture automobiles in view of disruptions caused by Western sanctions, Iranian state media reported. “There is a great possibility of...
MotorBiscuit

People Reportedly Consider Quitting Their Jobs as Gas Prices Continue Going Up

Gas prices remain high across the United States, and drivers feel the pain each time they fill up their cars as gas costs are taking a big bite out of people’s paychecks. But drivers in California have everyone else beat since the prices there are the highest in the country. The costs for gasoline are so high that some people are thinking about quitting their jobs to find something with a shorter or no commute.
BBC

EU energy rationing can't be ruled out, Shell warns

Rationing of energy in Europe cannot be ruled out, the boss of energy giant Shell has warned, due to worries over the supply of gas from Russia. Speaking at an energy conference, Ben van Beurden said a "really tough winter in Europe" was ahead, with energy prices set to see "significant" rises.
The Independent

Millions braced for record-breaking heat as ‘national emergency’ threatens disruption

England is being put in the highest level national emergency measure for the first time because of hot weather, as predicted record temperatures are set to bring a risk of heat-related illness and death even among the fit and healthy.Some schools will close during the potential 40C heat as health leaders said pressure on the NHS would be “extreme” with severe bed shortages, while passengers on many rail routes are being urged not to travel.With forecasters giving an 80 per cent chance that the UK’s 38.7C record temperature will be topped on Monday or Tuesday, the UK Health Security...
