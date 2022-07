It's no secret that most establishments do not have a changing table in the men's restroom. Women being in charge of rearing children is a stereotype that upholds patriarchy and so most establishments install a changing table in the women's restroom. One man was put in a dilemma when his 5-month-old baby needed his diaper changed and the men's room at a large store had no changing table. He decided to use the ladies' room to change his baby's diaper but ended up being screamed at by a woman. He faced a backlash at home as well, with his mother saying he was "100% in the wrong." He turned to the Reddit community to ask if he had overstepped the mark by going into the ladies' room to change his baby's diaper.

