Reba Announces Fall Tour Stopping in Nashville

By Source Staff
 3 days ago
Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 21. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 AM local time by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 PM CT on Monday, July 11 in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi is the official card of the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

