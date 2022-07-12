ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dunkin’ of Nashville Presented a $10,000 Check to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfKMd_0gcSTOve00

This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation® called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’® Iced Coffee Day and help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. Today, Dunkin’ of Nashville proudly presented Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with a check for $10,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.8 Million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.

As part of the program in May, Dunkin’ invited guests to have their iced coffee work double duty to both fuel their “go” and bring joy to kids battling illness in their communities. On May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100 percent of the funds raised will be granted locally to children’s hospitals in their respective communities.

“When children are faced with extreme hardship like battling a severe illness, it robs them of the joys of childhood,” said Dave Baumgartner, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Joy in Childhood Foundation Board Member. “It was amazing to see the outpouring of support from our guests to help make a difference for these kids. As Dunkin’ franchisees, it is so important for us to give back to the communities we serve and show them we are here to keep them running beyond their daily Dunkin’ run. We are thrilled to support our local hospital partners throughout the country and help them create joyful experiences that allow their patients to still be kids.”

Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals. With more than 500 physicians trained in 30 pediatric and surgical specialties, the hospital’s staff is equipped to handle any issue a child may face—from the simple to the complex.

Funds from the Iced Coffee Day program will support Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt’s Child Life team to help children and family members cope with medical experiences and hospitalization. The Certified Child Life Specialists are trained in child development and understand the unique needs of children, teens, and families in the hospital. Through play and education, Child Life Specialists work with the health care team to create a friendly and comfortable environment for patients.

“Each day, our Child Life team works to create a positive healthcare experience for patients and their families,” said Janet Cross, MEd, senior director of Patient-and Family-Centered Care at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “This generous gift from Dunkin’ will help us continue to expand Child Life services at Children’s Hospital, making a difference for even more patients who need us.”

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Bolsters Communications Department with New Team Members

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport®, (JWN®) welcomes two seasoned public relations professionals to its communications team. Paul Lindsley joins BNA as the Director, Corporate Communications, and Olivia Parven joins as Manager, Corporate Communications. “Our communications team is an integral part of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Counties Fastest Growing in State

Middle Tennessee has continued to grow even through the pandemic. According to 2020 Census Bureau data, about 35 people a day are moving into the Nashville MSA. While that is down from 2015 when the number was twice that, educational opportunities, the quality of life and jobs continue to draw people from all over the country. The top four fastest growing counties in the state can be found in Middle Tennessee according to stacker.com.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

A New Hotel is Open on West End Avenue in Nashville

Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Civil Air Patrol’s E-Tech Academy Returns to MTSU

University hosts almost 40 cadets for engineering technology camp. Almost 40 Civil Air Patrol cadets from across the country were busy working in laboratories at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Basic and Applied Sciences last week as a special national engineering technology academy resumed on campus after a two-year pandemic pause.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Cheatham County Source

Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. The latest outpost of the beloved restaurant and its fourth location in Nashville features Emmy Squared’s classics including the famous burgers including Le Matt Burger, voted the Best Burger in Nashville, Detroit-style pizzas, delicious salads, delectable shareable appetizers, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer. Located at 1000 Main Street on the corner of Main and South 10th Streets in East Nashville neighborhood with a buzzing food and nightlife scene, Emmy Squared encompasses 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats. The East Nashville outpost of Emmy Squared features exclusive menu items and offerings celebrating the lively neighborhood including:
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers

NASHVILLE – A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment also charges these individuals and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

G.O.D. Int’l is Recognized Through Big Payback Fundraiser

Founder & CEO Gregg Garner Selected Fundraiser Cause: “Bridge The Education Gap”. In the last two years, G.O.D. Int’l has highlighted specific causes during the fundraiser. In 2022, the founder and CEO of G.O.D. Int’l, Gregg Garner, selected the cause “bridging the education gap.” He highlighted that education is a fundamental human right, and it needs our attention more now than ever. The global pandemic exacerbated a global problem of unequal access to quality education. G.O.D. Int’l has two academic institutions: the Institute for G.O.D. (a college) and the Academy for G.O.D. (a private K-12 school) as well the CASE afterschool program that operates at four Nashville middle schools. The Big Payback provided the opportunity to raise awareness about the education gap AND raise funds to make good education available to kids in Nashville and around the world.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospitalization#Iced Coffee#National Coffee Day#Food Drink#Charity#Children S Hospital
Cheatham County Source

Skilled Workforce Adopts Hytch Rewards to Deliver Cash Incentives to Every Employee Driving to Nashville’s Booming Construction Sites

A skilled labor shortage is hitting the construction industry particularly hard, while the war in Ukraine has pushed the price of fuel to all new highs. Employers facing this perfect storm are scrambling to adopt new technology like Hytch Rewards to instantly implement a new type of employee benefit: delivering fair and fast fuel reimbursement for the commute to work.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

55th Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale Feeds Growing Interest in Vintage

During the pandemic, supply-chain issues developed, causing interest in antiques and vintage furniture to explode. Previous to that time, estate sellers and antique stores were having a rough time. Now, inventory often flies out the door. The Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale will bring a large assortment of quality items to the Middle Tennessee Expo Center from July 15 through July 17, 2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Upcoming Shows at The Ryman

Riverboat Captain Thomas Green Ryman constructed the building in Nashville after attending a tent revival on the spot. After seven years with a cost of $100,000 in 1892, the Union Gospel Tabernacle (The Ryman) opened. After Thomas Green Ryman died in 1904 the building was renamed to be called The Ryman, other referred to as the Mother Church where you grab a spot on the pew to hear some of the best musicians.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Frances Naomi Carr

Frances Naomi Carr, age 59 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Frances was born on July 28, 1962 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a homemaker who enjoyed being with her grandchildren. Frances was a Christian and spent a lot of time in prayer.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

5 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is a longstanding radio show which began in Nashville first as a radio show in 1925 adding a live audience later. Over the years, live audiences for The Opry were entertained at War Memorial, The Ryman, and now the Grand Ole Opry House. Even during the pandemic when live audiences were not allowed the show continued as a livestreaming show and radio show. Every week, the show will feature Opry members, up and coming artists and they promise it’s never the same show twice.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Joseph H. Scheffer Jr.

Joseph H. Scheffer Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Joseph H. Scheffer Sr. and Louise Simmons Scheffer. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Louise...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

More Than Ten Tons of Illegal Narcotics Taken Off Nashville’s Streets Safely Destroyed

From Metro Police The Nashville Police Department’s Evidence Storage Division this week facilitated the destruction of more than ten tons (21,740 pounds) of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. These drugs came from seizures spanning a 15-year period from 2007-2022. The drugs were transported to an out-of-state environmentally engineered facility designed for this […] The post More Than Ten Tons of Illegal Narcotics Taken Off Nashville’s Streets Safely Destroyed appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
794
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy