These 3 electric toothbrush deals have me absolutely buzzing

If you're here, we can assume you want a cheap electric toothbrush, as they blow away plaque and clean better than any manual toothbrush, as we've been told for years. Maybe you're scouring the Prime Day deals to pick up your first one on the cheap, or maybe you need a replacement for ol' faithful.

Either way, we've got a small selection of some of the best electric toothbrushes available this Amazon Prime Day, including a couple of frankly enormous discounts. For starters, save £200 on the Oral B Genius 8000 (opens in new tab), an incredible toothbrush that uses artificial intelligence to help you keep your pearly whites sparkling.

Check out the deal below:

Oral-B Genius 8000 smart toothbrush: £279.99 £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £200 -

What a discount! If you're looking for an electric toothbrush on Prime Day, this is by far the best deal we've seen yet. Position detection automatically calculates where and how well you're cleaning, sending the information to your phone. Don't miss out and get it now.

The brush's oscillating head and five vibration settings aren't what makes it great. It's the "Genius" part of the name, as the brush has been loaded with information collected by thousands of teeth-cleaners during testing. The brush will automatically recognize what kind of "brusher" you are, and help you improve.

The accompanying app can highlight how clean each individual "zone" of your mouth is getting during your two-minute brush. If you push too hard on your gums, the brush will slow so you don't harm your gums, and flash red to indicate you should pull back. It's genuinely one of the smartest pieces of technology you'll find in the bathroom, and at £200 off, it's a steal.

Not convinced? We've pulled a couple more of our favorites below, including a budget option without all the intelligent bells and whistles. If all this is giving you a headache and you just want something simple, the Philips Sonicare Dailyclean 3100 is the brush for you (opens in new tab).

More Amazon Prime Day UK electric toothbrush deals

Oral-B iO Series 6 smart toothbrush: £299.99 £109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £190 -

Giving the Genius 8 deal above a run for its money, the iO6 boasts similar connectivity, with gentle micro-vibrations pulsing from the brush head helping to leave gums healthier for less. Much, much less.

Philips Sonicare Dailyclean 3100: £69.99 £44.64 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25 -

Clean teeth don't have to cost the earth. If you're after a no-fuss, no-frills, no-artificial intelligence electric toothbrush by a reliable, trusted brand, Philips has got you. If you're on a budget, this is the deal for you.

With a Master’s Degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Matt started his digital journalism career at Men’s Health and stayed on for over two years, where he earned his stripes in health and fitness reporting. Since then, his byline has appeared in a wide variety of publications and sites including Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything from exercise, to nutrition, to mental health, alongside covering extreme sports for Red Bull.

Stretching is Matt’s top fitness tip. He originally discovered exercise through martial arts, holding a black belt in Karate, and trained for many years in kickboxing. During COVID he also fell in love with yoga, as it combined martial-arts style stretching with a bit of personal space.

When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.