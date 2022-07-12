ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anchorage police investigate shooting in Russian Jack Park

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Beans Cafe started providing three meals a day for those staying at the campground. Other programs like the Covenant House and Veterans Affairs checked in with homeless campers on Tuesday to see if they can line them up with...

Man charged with murder in Aniak homicide case

Nearly two weeks ago, dozens of homeless people were moved from the mass homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena to the Centennial Campground after the Sullivan Arena closed at the end of June. The current policy, which was written and implemented in 2011, is said to be out of date....
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage police investigated in 'White Privilege card' photo

Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - An investigation has been launched after a person believed to be an Anchorage police officer was shown in a photo with a woman in town for a Donald Trump rally flashing a novelty “White Privilege card.”. The social media post caused concerns about racial equality...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage police to conduct internal investigation following social media post

Nearly two weeks ago, dozens of homeless people were moved from the mass homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena to the Centennial Campground after the Sullivan Arena closed at the end of June. The current policy, which was written and implemented in 2011, is said to be out of date....
Pebble Project camp destroyed in wildfire

Nearly two weeks ago, dozens of homeless people were moved from the mass homeless shelter at the Sullivan Arena to the Centennial Campground after the Sullivan Arena closed at the end of June. The current policy, which was written and implemented in 2011, is said to be out of date....
ANCHORAGE, AK
Palmer man convicted of trying to kill his girlfriend in 2018

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - A Palmer man has been convicted of the attempted murder of his girlfriend after a jury trial this week. A Palmer jury convicted 33-year-old Jeremy Matthew Bendt on Tuesday of attempted murder in the first degree after a two-week trial. The jury also found Bendt guilty...
PALMER, AK
Mayor Bronson: Report on one year of significant progress in Anchorage

Since I took office last year on July 1, 2021, significant progress and advancement have been made on the priorities established at the onset of my administration. When it comes to public safety, economic development, the Port of Alaska, homelessness, property taxes, the budget, Covid-19 and being accountable to the people of Anchorage, we are getting back on the right track and rebuilding our great city.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. After weeks of debate, the Anchorage Assembly approves a process to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Community leaders meet again to discuss homelessness issue at Centennial Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Northeast Community Council met Thursday night to help the public better understand what’s happening at Centennial Park. At the end of June, the Sullivan Arena was closed as a mass homelessness shelter and dozens of those experiencing homelessness were moved to the Centennial Park campground, which was unceremoniously announced as a site to house the homeless until July 31.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Anchorage 19-year-old indicted on additional murder charges from Taku Lake shooting, police say

Discussions continue on ordinance that could establish process to remove a mayor from office. Friday’s session was focused on reviewing potential amendments and allowing members to raise questions that are still unanswered. If passed, the proposed ordinance would establish a formal process for removing a mayor from office for breach of public trust.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Assembly approves Bronson’s ordinance for $2.8M for Aviator Hotel shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Tuesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting, Mayor Dave Bronson brought an ordinance forward to help the Anchorage Health Department continue its operations at the Aviator Hotel. The city was paying for 166 rooms that sheltered 191 people experiencing homelessness while the Sullivan Arena was a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Record number of Alaskans turned out Saturday to support abortion rights

More than 4,000 people attended the Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska rally in Anchorage this past Saturday, making it the largest abortion rights event the nonprofit has ever held, according to its director. The Delaney Park Strip event was also the largest rally in Alaska against the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade to date.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Notes from the trail: Before-and-after pics, video of candidate Forrest Wolfe lopping his locks for kids with cancer

Forrest Wolfe Chronicles: “For the second time in my life, I grew my hair for nearly three years so that I could donate it in honor of my mother, Sherri Wolfe. My hair was donated to one of my favorite charities, Wigs For Kids; an organization that makes wigs for children who’ve been fighting against cancer,” said Forrest Wolfe, who used the occasion of his shearing for his campaign kickoff event, surrounded by family and friends. Wolfe, who has worked as a legislative aide, is now running for House District 21 in East Anchorage. He is a youngish Republican, and is in a somewhat winnable district, where no incumbent is running. His mother, of Juneau, died of cancer in 2014.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The 26 Essential Restaurants in Anchorage

Every city has its distinct architectural features – in Anchorage that would be gritty big-box store parking lots with soaring mountain views, 80-year-old log cabins tucked between condo developments, and many, many strip malls. In those malls — between the UPS stores, mani-pedi spots and storefront churches — you’ll often find some of the state’s best eating.
Anchorage advocacy groups work to address immediate needs for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the future of the Centennial Campground as a temporary homeless shelter is uncertain, many volunteers and programs have begun to check in on the campsite to help anyone in need of services. Recently, Beans Cafe started providing three meals a day for those staying at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Valley nonprofit needs new space, asks community for help finding one

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A little over three years ago, Matsu Valley Rebuild opened its doors on a mission to reduce, recycle, and reuse. So when you enter the warehouse in Wasilla, you can expect to be greeted by operations supervisor Tim Zalinger. “We take building materials, that regular thrift...
WASILLA, AK
Youth shines on day two of WEIO 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The second day of the 61st World Eskimo Indian Olympics is officially in the books and it was the youth that stole the show. Some of the events that took place today were the Inuit Stick Pull, Alaskan High Kick, Greased Pole Walk, Maktak Eating Contest and the always popular Baby Regalia Contest.
ANCHORAGE, AK

