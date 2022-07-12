Anchorage police investigate shooting in Russian Jack Park

Forrest Wolfe Chronicles: “For the second time in my life, I grew my hair for nearly three years so that I could donate it in honor of my mother, Sherri Wolfe. My hair was donated to one of my favorite charities, Wigs For Kids; an organization that makes wigs for children who’ve been fighting against cancer,” said Forrest Wolfe, who used the occasion of his shearing for his campaign kickoff event, surrounded by family and friends. Wolfe, who has worked as a legislative aide, is now running for House District 21 in East Anchorage. He is a youngish Republican, and is in a somewhat winnable district, where no incumbent is running. His mother, of Juneau, died of cancer in 2014.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO