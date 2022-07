Oleks Zinchenko is nearing a move from Manchester City to Arsenal. The Gunners have wanted him and now Mikel Arteta is really pushing for him. David Ornstein of the Athletic had the report. The way he leaves seems to be if he really feels he has a good chance at playing a good number of minutes in midfield. Something he probably won’t do here.

