Paul Wight sees great things in the future for two of wrestling’s biggest prospects, but he won’t burden either one by calling them the “next” giant. In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm for The Sportster, Paul Wight was asked about Satnam Singh and Omos potentially being the next top giants in wrestling. Wight said that title is one that he doesn’t want to put on anyone, noting how hard it was for his own career while breaking in.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO