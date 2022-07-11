Noé Ramirez's hustle play looms large as Diamondbacks hold on for win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Noé Ramirez is much more accustomed to making an impact with his arm rather than his legs, feet and glove.

But the Diamondbacks reliever, moments after being visibly upset with a non-strike call prior to loading the bases with a walk in the bottom of the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants, saved Monday night's 4-3 win by hustling to cover first base.

Ramirez got over to the bag and caught Geraldo Perdomo's throw from second base to complete an inning-ending double play, with the bases loaded and the Giants threatening to at least tie after being down three runs.

First baseman Christian Walker fielded Brandon Crawford's ground ball and threw to Perdomo for the force out. Perdomo turned the double play with his throw to Ramirez, which on slow motion replay barely beat Crawford by a half a step.

Ramirez spiked the ball. The Giants challenged both out calls, and they were upheld.

"It seems like such a simple basic play that happens all the time, but it really doesn't. And when it happens, you're just like, 'Oh my god, it's my time to shine,'" Ramirez said. "But yeah, you've just got to get there and put yourself in a good position.

"I would have liked it. But you know, that happens. It's all part of the game," Ramirez said of the strike call he didn't get. "Honestly just forgot about the pitch there, especially after we got the double play."

Both Ramirez and Lovullo said the extensive work done in pitchers fielding practice during spring training helped set the stage for the key defensive play from a pitcher.

In the ninth, former Giant Mark Melancon gave up a leadoff single but finished the game for his 12th save, helping Merrill Kelly (8-5) earn the win after another strong start.

"It's just the work that we've been putting in in between starts and in the bullpen and 'Strommie' (pitching coach Brent Strom) kind of just nailing some stuff down," Kelly said.

"We're in a pretty good place right now."

Before all of the late drama, Kelly held the Giants to a run on five hits over seven innings. Ketel Marte keyed a two-out, three-run rally by beating out what could have been a double-play groundout in the third inning. Jake McCarthy walked, stole a base and scored a key insurance run after arriving to join the team from Triple-A Reno early Monday, and pinch hitter Sergio Alcántara drove in McCarthy after a nine-pitch at-bat in the eighth.

"I think he had a good plan, stuck with it and got stubborn to that plan, and then eventually got a pitch he could handle and hit in the right direction. It was a huge moment," Lovullo said of Alcántara's single.

The Diamondbacks (39-48) needed all of it. Up by three runs in the bottom of the eighth with their All-Star, Joe Mantiply, on the mound, Arizona almost blew the lead.

Kelly (8-5) pitched into the eighth, but walked leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. to start the inning. On came Mantiply, hoping to rebound from giving up the tie-breaking hit in Sunday's loss to Colorado in Phoenix.

Mantiply gave up a soft infield hit to pinch hitter Darin Ruf. Then former Diamondback Wilmer Flores bounced a grounder to third base off the bag for a double, allowing Wade to score and putting runners on second and third with no outs.

Ruf scored on a ground out, making it 4-3, and Mantiply's night was over after he walked Luis González. Ramirez walked David Villar, but made the game's key defensive play to keep the Diamondbacks in front.

Lovullo thought Perdomo's play to drag his foot across the bag for the first out of the double play wasbig.

"Geraldo was amazing. He corralled that throw that was a little bit challenging. It was accurate enough, and then delivered a strike to first base for an unbelievable level play," Lovullo said.

Marte, still working his way back from a hamstring injury that has him not in the field on defense and serving as designated hitter, legged out a fielder's choice to prevent a double play that extended the third inning. The next four Diamondbacks hitters reached base, including David Peralta's single to drive in Arizona's first run.

Buddy Kennedy walked to load the bases, and Daulton Varsho singled over the second baseman to drive in Peralta and Walker for a 3-0 Diamondbacks lead.

Lovullo admitted the risk of sending Kelly back out for the eighth on his fourth time through the Giants lineup, but said Kelly was in command of the game.

