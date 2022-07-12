The TikTok Home DIYs That Live Rent-Free In My Mind

What's in your makeup bag? Your beauty regimen has probably changed a lot over the last few years in response to the "new normal" that's anything but normal. Even for the most avid of beauty lovers, life got in the way and has caused many of us to reconsider how we get our faces together each day. Enter the "clean girl" aesthetic (not to be confused with "clean beauty"). As made popular by TikTok and Instagram, the "clean girl" aesthetic is basically just minimalist makeup. And when we say minimalist, we really mean that: throw on some skin tint or BB cream, mascara, brow product, blush, and lip gloss, and you're good to go. Because this particular look involves products that almost everyone has in their arsenal and is significantly low effort, it's caught on very quickly, inspiring a whole new trend of makeup application that's taken the internet by storm.

