San Francisco Giants honor fallen officers in the region
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Francisco Giants hosted regional agencies for their Law Enforcement Appreciation Night Wednesday.
Elk Grove police officer Ty Lenehan , who died after being fatally hit by a wrong-way driver who was suspected of being under the influence in January, was one of the officers who were honored.
Lenehan was just one of many other officers from across other regional agencies Wednesday night.
Sacramento County Sheriff Deputy Adam Gibson who was shot and killed during a pursuit in January was also honored.
The Elk Grove Police Officer's Association thanked the Giants for hosting the event.
