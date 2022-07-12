Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District@ ELIDA Branch

Jason P. Schnipke, 43, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to amended count of trespass in a habitation, felony, and menacing by stalking, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines for the felony charge and six months jail and $1,000 in fines for the misdemeanor. The state agrees to dismiss a charge of criminal trespass provided he plead guilty to a probation violation in Putnam County Municipal Court. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. July 25.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO