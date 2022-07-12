ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, OH

Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District@ ELIDA Branch

 3 days ago

Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District ---...

The Lima News

Restaurant owners, Lima officials hold roundtable

LIMA — More than a dozen Lima restaurant, bar and other business owners had a roundtable discussion with Mayor Sharetta Smith, Workforce and Small Business Development Specialist Amber Martin, Lima Fire Chief Andy Hefner and Police Chief Angel Cortes Tuesday evening to discuss nightlife in downtown Lima and share ideas on ensuring safety.
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Schooled: 10-little Known Facts about a Defiance Landmark

The 1918 school building in Defiance has garnered a lot of attention as interested parties have been meeting with city officials to discuss possible reuses for the facility. While the 1918 school building has been a landmark in the community for more than 100 years, there is a lot people don’t know about it. Here are 10 little-known facts about the building.
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fire At Sauder Woodworking In Archbold Contained Quickly By Local Fire Departments

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Sauder Woodworking factory in Archbold experienced a fire in one of their external dust collection units on Thursday, July 14th. The call was received by dispatch around 5:00 p.m. and local fire departments from Archbold, Fayette, Ridgeville, and Morenci responded. According to Sauder’s EBP...
ARCHBOLD, OH
kvnutalk

Montpelier’s Butch Cassidy Museum attracts thousands of visitors during the summer – Cache Valley Daily

MONTPELIER – Only 73 miles from Logan on Aug. 13, 1896 the famous bank robber Butch Cassidy and two accomplices robbed the Bank of Montpelier north of Bear Lake. Cassidy, Eliza Lay and Bob Meeks hitched their horses across the street, crossed over and commandeered the bank teller and the friend he was talking to just before it closed for the day.
LOGAN, UT
fcnews.org

Wauseon National Meet is this weekend

The 2022 Wauseon National Meet is this weekend, July 15-17, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. The event is the largest antique motorcycle swap meet. More than 800 vendors will be on site to sell antique motorcycles and parts over 35 years old. On...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

TMACOG to hold gas cap testing and replacement events across northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments is holding multiple events across northwest Ohio for drivers to get a free gas cap test and replacement. According to TMACOG, leaky gas caps are a preventable cause of ozone pollution. Broken gas caps can also reduce fuel efficiency...
TOLEDO, OH
Farm and Dairy

Yost files lawsuit against fake fishing lure business

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit in Defiance County against four people who ran an unregistered business that sold fishing lures it regularly failed to deliver and enrolled customers in a monthly fee-based subscription service they never agreed to join. To date, 84 consumers...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jason P. Schnipke, 43, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to amended count of trespass in a habitation, felony, and menacing by stalking, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines for the felony charge and six months jail and $1,000 in fines for the misdemeanor. The state agrees to dismiss a charge of criminal trespass provided he plead guilty to a probation violation in Putnam County Municipal Court. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. July 25.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Summer Blast: THIS Friday in Paulding!

The 2022 Summer Blast in downtown Paulding is set for THIS Friday, July 15th from 4:00-10:00 p.m. This event is sponsored annually b CoRP (Community Revitalizing Paulding). Food and games begin at 4:00 p.m., The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. Live entertainment by Kaitlyn Schmit and The Move at 7:30 p.m. And fireworks (sponsored by Cooper Farms and Paulding County Area Foundation) will conclude the evening at 10:00 p.m.
PAULDING, OH
iheart.com

Mike's Dairy Bar at 129 N. Warpole Street in Upper Sandusky

This turn key business is located in Upper Sandusky. Mike's Dairy Bar is known for their Mighty Mike Sandwich, Coney dogs, fresh cut fries, soft serve ice cream, and food off the grill and fryer! Enjoy dining in or the drive-thru window. All of the machines, property, and equipment are...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on Main Street in Findlay

7/15/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, the University of Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, announced today(7/15/22) an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8P.M. to 12A.M. tonight, on Main Street, in the City of Findlay, Hancock County.
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Recap of Charles Castle Trial for July 13, 2022

The trial of Charles Castle continued Wednesday in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. In the afternoon session, a video deposition was played to the jury. The video featured the then 7 year old girl who was questioned by Prosecutor Brad Bailey and Defense Attorney Elizabeth Smith. The girl, who turned...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

Tiffin, Ohio — The city of Tiffin released a statement Wednesday morning confirming TiffinOhio.net’s reporting that members of Tiffin City Council received an email message containing allegations against Zack Perkins prior to Monday’s special meeting, in which councilmembers selected Perkins to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin newly-named mayor resigns one day after being appointed

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin’s newly-named mayor resigned just one day after being appointed. Mayor Zack Perkins made notice to the City of Tiffin administration that he will not be accepting the office of Mayor on Tuesday. In addition, Perkins announced that he would be resigning from Tiffin City...
TIFFIN, OH
The Lima News

27 years later, justice is served

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a drug offense to which he pleaded guilty … 27 years ago. Terrance Mays, 48, was convicted in 1995 following his pleas of guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of possession of drugs. Mays was released on bond but failed to appear back at court for his sentencing hearing. He was also awaiting sentencing on an additional charge of attempted robbery in a separate case at the time.
LIMA, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Zack Perkins selected as new mayor of Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio — Councilmember at-large Zack Perkins has been selected by Tiffin City Council as the next mayor of Tiffin. Council voted during a special meeting Monday evening to choose the city’s 50th mayor, who will fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired term. The...
TIFFIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Are you eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

SIDNEY — Homeowners who turn 65 years of age or older in calendar year 2022 or are totally and permanently disabled have until Dec. 31, 2022, to file for the homestead exemption of real estate taxes on their 2023 bill according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. In order...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Identity of escaped Allen County juvenile released

LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the juvenile who escaped Monday from the Allen County Juvenile Detention facility. The escaped resident has been identified as Ryan A. Aab, born July 22, 2008. He is described as a biracial male, four feet eight inches tall, 112 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known residence is Lima. The sheriff’s office did not release a photo.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

