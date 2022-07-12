ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

State bans on abortion don’t apply to emergency health care, White House reminds providers

By Jennifer Shutt
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9bsU_0gcSDKpO00
An empty hospital bed in a ward. (Photo by Flying Colours Ltd/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration reminded doctors and other health care providers Monday that a federal law protects them if they provide abortion services to save a patient’s life or health in emergency situations — regardless of what state laws say.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act protects health care providers who determine their patient needs a stabilizing treatment to address a range of diagnoses.

Those could include ectopic pregnancy, pregnancy loss complications, or preeclampsia with severe features.

“Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care,” Becerra said in a written statement.

“Today, in no uncertain terms, we are reinforcing that we expect providers to continue offering these services, and that federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care,” he continued. “Protecting both patients and providers is a top priority, particularly in this moment.”

The letter notes that EMTALA violations, which would follow a complaint and an investigation, could result in the hospital losing its Medicare provider agreement. It could also face civil fines, he wrote.

Executive order

The HHS announcement comes just three days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that sought to ensure medication abortion, which is Food and Drug Administration approved through 10 weeks into a pregnancy, and out-of-state travel to access abortion remains legal throughout the country.

Biden on Friday also “asked the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission to consider taking steps to protect consumers’ privacy” when people use the internet to search for information about abortion services.

The White House has been criticized by some abortion rights organizations for not going further and declaring a public health emergency to address access to abortion following the Supreme Court ruling that ended the nearly five-decade-old constitutional right to an abortion.

Jen Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said Friday that while a public health emergency isn’t off the table, it might not provide widespread assistance to patients seeking abortion care in states that have banned or heavily restricted the procedure.

Declaring a public health emergency, she said, would only provide access to money within the public health emergency funds, which has “very little money, tens of thousands of dollars” and “doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts

The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.The story began with a letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
105
Followers
145
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy