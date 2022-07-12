Bolsonaro Supporter Allegedly Kills Leftist Party Worker Ahead Of Brazil Presidential Elections
A supporter of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has allegedly killed an official of the leftist party belonging to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula. What Happened: The Bolsonaro supporter and federal prison guard, Jorge José da Rocha, shouted support for Brazil’s...
Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
Days after Vladimir Putin's spokesperson warned the EU of 'serious consequences' for restricting the transit of certain goods to the Russian exclave in the wake of the sanctions — the bloc's executive arm took a U-turn and allowed the country to supply goods by rail. What Happened: EU member...
The Secret Service said one of its agents was detained in Israel after a "physical encounter." The unnamed agent was in Jerusalem, Israel, ahead of President Joe Biden's Middle East trip. He assaulted a woman at a bar, reports said. The agency said he was not charged but was sent...
The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.The story began with a letter...
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
Experts in the U.S. have warned that President Joe Biden must prepare to stop Vladimir Putin from expanding the Russian empire amid his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: A pair of lawmakers cutting across party lines would introduce legislation later Tuesday that directs the Biden administration to develop a strategy toward the Black Sea region, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation told The Daily Beast.
The Middle East has been piling up on a huge portion of Russian oil exports since the European nations and the U.S. imposed sanctions on Vladimir Putin's country. What Happened: The exports from Russia to the Middle East have continuously risen since February, hitting a high of 155,000 barrels a day in June, Bloomberg reported.
China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. USS Benfold has been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state.
July 15 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian city far from the frontline grieved its dead including a 4-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome, while Russian missiles continued to rain on other cities across the country. read more.
Five candidates vying to be the next prime minister and leader of the Conservative party went head to head on Friday (15 July) during a live debate on Channel 4.Pressed on issues such as tax cuts, the cost of living, green energy and the NHS. The candidates will next face each other on Sunday (17 July), when the second debate will be broadcast on ITV at 7pm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Former President Donald Trump could announce his candidature for the next presidential elections as early as this fall. What Happened: Trump is looking to make an announcement that he’s running for the presidency as early as September, reported The Washington Post, citing two people familiar with the matter. One...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, was captured Friday by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, according to the Mexican government’s national arrest registry. An official with Mexico’s navy, who was not authorized to speak publicly and agreed to confirm the action only if not quoted by name, also confirmed the arrest. The registry listed the time of Caro Quintero’s arrest as around midday and said he was in transit, but no further details about the capture were immediately available. Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations. Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has dissolved a division, the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), according to a statement released by CoinDesk. What Happened: The decision by IAMAI was made unanimously without consulting the BACC. Over the past few months, Indian regulatory authorities have tightened the...
