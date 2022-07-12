ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bolsonaro Supporter Allegedly Kills Leftist Party Worker Ahead Of Brazil Presidential Elections

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A supporter of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has allegedly killed an official of the leftist party belonging to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula. What Happened: The Bolsonaro supporter and federal prison guard, Jorge José da Rocha, shouted support for Brazil’s...

The Associated Press

Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, was captured Friday by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, according to the Mexican government’s national arrest registry. An official with Mexico’s navy, who was not authorized to speak publicly and agreed to confirm the action only if not quoted by name, also confirmed the arrest. The registry listed the time of Caro Quintero’s arrest as around midday and said he was in transit, but no further details about the capture were immediately available. Caro Quintero walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations. Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.
PUBLIC SAFETY
