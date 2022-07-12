Fleeting fame...

Someone once said that everyone has 15 minutes of fame during their life. I don’t recall who said that, which proves that fame is fleeting. We are all important and want that everlasting 15 minutes, even if it’s only name recognition.

The older I get, the more I have trouble with names anyway. This can be a problem when you call someone the wrong name.

I resort to generic greetings that give the impression of friendship and not senility. When stumped, guys become “Buddy” and gals get “Sweetie.” You can get away with calling females names like that at my age. Thirty years ago you would get slapped; today, you are just a cute old man.

We are obsessed with celebrities today and bestow fame and fortune on them. They all eventually become yesterday’s news and some do not handle it well. There are too many in the prime of life that are emotionally not prepared for that loss of the spotlight and turn to alcohol and drugs

There are also some that are not satisfied with their achievements. It only pushes them on to that next level, often beyond their reach. Both situations can lead to problems such as an early death, often at their own hand.

Michael Prichard is a comedian and motivational speaker credited with the following: “No matter how rich you become, how famous or powerful, when you die the size of your funeral will still depend on the weather.”

The following is the philosophy of Charles Schulz, the creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip. It is his words and not mine, but I feel he would like me sharing them with you.

“You don’t have to actually answer the questions. Just ponder on them. Just read straight through and you’ll get the point.”

1. Name the five wealthiest people in the world.

2. Name the last five Heisman trophy winners.

3. Name the last five winners of the Miss America pageant.

4. Name ten people who have won the Nobel or Pulitzer Prize.

5. Name the last half dozen Academy Award winners for best actor and actress.

6. Name the last decade’s worth of World Series winners.

How did you do?

The point is none of us remember the headliners of yesterday. These are no second-rate achievers. They are the best in their fields. But the applause dies. Awards tarnish. Achievements are forgotten. Accolades and certificates are buried with their owners.

Here’s another quiz. See how you do on this one:

1. List a few teachers who aided your journey through school.

2. Name three friends who have helped you through a difficult time.

3. Name five people who have taught you something worthwhile.

4. Think of a few people who have made you feel appreciated and special.

5. Think of five people you enjoy spending time with.

Easier?

The lesson: The people who make a difference in your life are not the ones with the most credentials, the most money or the most awards. They simply are the ones who care the most.”

“Sparky” was a gifted artist, but more importantly, he understood human nature. He has been dead for twenty years; but, his estate still ranks near the top annually in earnings. Now, he is someone worth idolizing.

God bless and have a great day.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.