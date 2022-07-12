Who is Norman Sanderson?

I knew Norman Sanderson was our presumptive state senator, but nothing else about him until I went online to learn more.

I saw very few of his campaign signs in our area and nothing else to prompt my interest in him. So, I first thought he was some unknown with no backing, wanting to unseat Bob Steinberg.

I have lived in Northeast North Carolina (NENC) since 2003 and have known every senator representing our state area. They all lived in NENC and were knowledgeable of the specific needs of our associated counties.

Due to redistricting, Senator Sanderson inherited a large part of NENC. Due to his previous power base, which he continued to hold, he was elected to represent us. Sanderson knew he had the votes he needed in Carteret and Pamlico without selling himself to us.

Senator Sanderson is 71 years old and lives in Pamlico County. He has lived in Craven and Pamlico counties for over 43 years and received a B.A. from Logos University in 2002 in Christian Education. Mr. Sanderson had previously attended North Carolina State University, focusing on Agricultural Education. He has served as a deputy sheriff and a real estate business owner.

In 2010, He was elected to serve in the N.C. House of Representatives. In 2012, Mr. Sanderson was elected Senator of N.C. District 2 (consisting of Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, which are heavily populated) until the recent reconfiguration of N.C. districts, which included rural areas of Northeastern North Carolina, served by our Senator Bob Steinberg.

Why this redistricting?

Under the U.S. Constitution, redistricting happens about every 10 years, after each decade U.S. Census, to adjust the districts and make them roughly equal in population. In North Carolina, elected representatives are authorized to redraw the district lines for their governing body.

Most of our elected political representatives are sorted into voting districts. Redrawing the boundary lines for these districts is called redistricting. That is accomplished by using updated decennial (periods of up to ten years) U.S. Census counts. Updated demographic and population counts are used to adjust existing or new district boundaries, aiming for roughly equal population distribution.

Ten North Carolina Senators accomplished senatorial redistricting in North Carolina. Senate District 1 includes eight counties.

Bob Steinburg won 6 counties, and Norman Sanderson won 2 as follows: Carteret (Sanderson), Chowan (Steinburg), Dare (Steinburg), Hyde (Steinburg), Pamlico (Sanderson), Pasquotank (Steinburg), Perquimans (Steinburg) and Washington (Steinburg).

Bob Steinburg won strongly in the six rural counties of District 1. However, he could not hold on due to Norman Sanderson’s advantage in his home area, which is heavily populated Carteret and Pamlico Counties, in another unassociated area of our state.

Now, for the first time, NENC has a state senator from another part of the state, made possible by Carteret and Pamlico Counties. These two southern counties do not border any county in NENC.

I do not say this to attack Senator Norman Sanderson, as I do not know him. But for this to happen due to redistricting is an ultimate betrayal to the citizens of NENC.

Senator Bob Steinburg was a total class act in his service to the citizens of NENC. He was always keeping us updated on issues in which he was involved.

In addition, Bob had a passion for state prison reform. Finally, he was dedicated to his oath of office with the utmost example of professionalism, transparency, integrity, character and Christian values that made Bob who he is.

Holly Audette, a prominent citizen and business owner, described Bob Steinburg in a newspaper column: “Steinburg represented us with a servant’s heart.” Senator Bob Steinburg, you won in our six counties in NENC and will remain our senator in our hearts.

Senator-Elect Norman Sanderson, you have our prayers and our expectations of you for NENC starting January 23, 2023.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He now lives in Perquimans County.